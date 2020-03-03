PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

3 Quarterbacks Patriots Could Draft if Tom Brady Stays

Devon Clements

Late last week it was reported that regardless of Tom Brady's decision this offseason the New England Patriots would draft a quarterback in this year's draft. So, here at PatriotMaven we started off by concocting a list of QBs the Patriots could select in April in the event that Brady decides to depart New England. Now, we shift our focus to the scenario in which Brady decides to stay with the Patriots.

Here are three quarterbacks the six-time Super Bowl champions could draft even if their 42-year-old quarterback decides to stay:

1) Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma 

USATSI_13845024
Brett Davis - USA Today Sports

This may seem like the most farfetched succession plan for the post-Tom Brady era. But I can't stop thinking about the possibilities. 

Jalen Hurts, who is the biggest dual-threat QB in this year's draft, is a mid-to-late round gem for any NFL team that decides to take him. So if you're the Patriots, who will have time to develop a QB in the event that Brady returns to New England, why wouldn't you take a chance on an explosive player like Hurts? 

Hurts is mobile, very accurate at the intermediate level, and is virtually a poor man's Lamar Jackson. PFF has him being drafted in the 5th round, which is because of his slow progression reads and lack of anticipation at times. But those things can be ironed out. Give him a couple years under Bill Belichick, who can allow Josh McDaniels to reinvent the Patriots' offense when it's Hurts' time to shine. Just think about what Hurts could do...

2) Josh Love, San Jose State

USATSI_13395309
Nelson Chenault - USA Today Sports

Josh Love also found himself on our list of QBs New England could draft is Brady decides to leave. He's here again because he's a great option given his potential upside and where they could draft him this year. 

Love's mechanics are great, he reads through his progressions quickly, and has a knack for refusing to take negative plays in the pocket (i.e. sacks), which is very similar to what we saw Brady do last year when he was slippery in the pocket. The knocks on Love are he is just over 6-foot, he has small hands, and he tends to crumble when there's pressure on him in the pocket. The first two don't really matter, as we've seen in recent years that hand size and height don't correlate to success at the quarterback position in the NFL. As for the latter - that's certainly a problem. But if you give him proper protection it won't be an issue. 

The San Jose State product is projected to go in Round 4 according to PFF, which is a perfect spot for the Patriots to grab a developmental QB that can compete with Jarrett Stidham for the backup job. Whoever wins that battle could be the successor to Brady in the near future. 

3) Cole McDonald, Hawaii

USATSI_11728749
Jake Roth - USA Today Sports

Cole McDonald out of Hawaii would be quite the project for Belichick. But there is a sliver of hope he could turn into something at the NFL level. 

McDonald led all college quarterbacks in 2019 with nine completions of 40 or more yards, which screams playmaking ability. He also has a knack for being very accurate on underneath throws, which Hawaii's offense if based around. What hurts him is he has 1-2 throws per game where he doesn't see a defender and makes a terrible throw, which screams Jimmy Garoppolo to me. However, a blessing and curse for McDonald is the fact that he can make a bad throw, but comes right out on the field again and tries to make another big play right afterward. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. 

McDonald is projected to go in Round 4, according to PFF. If Josh Love is no longer on the board come that point in the draft and the Patriots have not selected a QB yet, McDonald would make plenty of sense. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joe Burrow Doesn't Like Being Compared to Tom Brady: 'Don't Do That to Me'

The projected No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft doesn't like that he is already being compared to the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Nick Foles Should be No. 1 on Patriots' Short List of Veteran QBs They Could Trade For

A new veteran QB is reportedly on the trade market, which means the Patriots should be adding him to their list of potential replacements for Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

by

Dillon88

An interesting article about the 30% rule and what it means for the Brady contract negotiations. I personally think this CBA agreement is the only thing standing in the way of a contract extension. I…

Max McAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Grant Delpit

With the Patriots in the market for a Devin McCourty replacement, LSU safety Grant Delpit might be just the guy to fill that role.

Max McAuliffe

3 Quarterbacks Patriots Could Draft if Tom Brady Leaves

Breaking down the Patriots' quarterback options in the draft in the event that Tom Brady leaves New England this offseason.

Max McAuliffe

by

Dillon88

I'm selling this report. I find it hard to believe Brady is saying those things to Brown knowing the hurdles he has to overcome just to avoid being put on the commissioner's exempt list, let a lone…

Devon Clements

Report: Giants, Colts Won't Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

It appears two teams can be crossed off the list of potential Tom Brady suitors.

Devon Clements

Different Ways in Which Tom Brady Was Mentioned at NFL Scouting Combine

Here are the many ways in which soon to be free agent quarterback Tom Brady was mentioned last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Devon Clements

What to Make of Julian Edelman's Trolling of Tom Brady at Syracuse-UNC Game

The Patriots wideout insisted Saturday night that his star-studded QB was returning to New England. But Brady disagreed...we think.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Patriots Plan to Draft QB No Matter Tom Brady's Decision

Apparently the Patriots intend to draft a quarterback no matter the decision Tom Brady makes this offseason.

Devon Clements