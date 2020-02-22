PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

One Cheap Pass-Catching Option For Patriots is Off the Board

Devon Clements

One of the several pass-catching options for the New England Patriots during free agency was Danny Amendola.

The veteran wideout was viewed as an intriguing option for the Patriots this offseason given his history with the team and the cheap rate he would go for during free agency. But the option of signing "Playoff Danny" has now been eliminated. 

Amendola has signed a one-year deal with the Lions, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. 

After a great five-year tenure in New England, Amendola disappointingly walked during the 2018 offseason and signed with the Dolphins. Amendola said afterwards that he knew Bill Belichick wouldn't come close to offering him the same money as other teams would, which is why he chose to leave a team in which he had won two championships with. 

Amendola also had some colorful words to describe Belichick once he left the Patriots, saying there were many things he didn't like about playing for the future Hall of Fame head coach, but admitted most of those things involved making the team better, which is why he respected Belichick in the end.

In 2019, Amendola signed a one-year deal to play for New England's former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit, and has now once again re-upped for another year with Patricia and the Lions. 

Despite Amendola now being off the board, there are still several options for the Patriots to choose from at the wideout position during free agency. A.J. Green, Emmanuel Sanders, and Nelson Agholor are some talented pass-catchers that New England could sign at a modest rate. They could also try to trade for a star-studded receiver like Stefon Diggs if he is available. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots' Obi Melifonwu Makes PFF's All-Combine Team of the 2010's

A Patriots practice squad player finds himself amongst PFF's standouts from the NFL Combine over the past decade.

Devon Clements

5 Players Patriots Fans Should Watch at NFL Combine

Here are five players the Patriots could have their eyes on during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, which is why fans should watch them as well.

Max McAuliffe

Report: Antonio Brown's Grievance Against Patriots Has Not Yet Been Scheduled

There has been no scheduled date for the grievance hearing between Antonio Brown and the Patriots, which lowers the team's chances of getting it done before free agency begins.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Alabama's Joe Houston to Become Patriots' Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

New England picks another Alabama staffer to coach their special teams unit.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

The NFLPA has postponed their vote on the proposed CBA, per Adam Schefter:

Devon Clements

Tom House: Tom Brady Threw Football Better Last Year Than He Has Last 3 or 4 Years

Tom Brady's throwing coach gave a ringing endorsement for the 42-year-old's ability to throw the football this past season.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

**COMBINE PREVIEW: Cole Kmet, Tight End** My latest Combine preview breaks down Notre Dame tight end **Cole Kmet**, a talented combine with a unique combination of size and athleticism. A two-sport…

Bryan Driskell

NFL Rumors: 'More Likely Than Not' Tom Brady Leaves Patriots

One ESPN insider says people aren't taking the idea of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots seriously enough.

Devon Clements

by

Sarah_Weisberg

Proposed CBA Would Make Patriots' Run of Success Very Difficult Moving Forward

The NFL is attempting to make some changes that could change the playoff structure going forward, along with extending the regular season.

Devon Clements

by

Tnguy2

**COMBINE PREVIEW: Jalen Elliott, Safety** Kicking off my week long analysis of the nine former Notre Dame players heading to the NFL Scouting Combine with a breakdown of safety **Jalen Elliott**.…

Bryan Driskell