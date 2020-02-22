One Cheap Pass-Catching Option For Patriots is Off the Board

One of the several pass-catching options for the New England Patriots during free agency was Danny Amendola.

The veteran wideout was viewed as an intriguing option for the Patriots this offseason given his history with the team and the cheap rate he would go for during free agency. But the option of signing "Playoff Danny" has now been eliminated.

Amendola has signed a one-year deal with the Lions, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports.

After a great five-year tenure in New England, Amendola disappointingly walked during the 2018 offseason and signed with the Dolphins. Amendola said afterwards that he knew Bill Belichick wouldn't come close to offering him the same money as other teams would, which is why he chose to leave a team in which he had won two championships with.

Amendola also had some colorful words to describe Belichick once he left the Patriots, saying there were many things he didn't like about playing for the future Hall of Fame head coach, but admitted most of those things involved making the team better, which is why he respected Belichick in the end.

In 2019, Amendola signed a one-year deal to play for New England's former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia in Detroit, and has now once again re-upped for another year with Patricia and the Lions.

Despite Amendola now being off the board, there are still several options for the Patriots to choose from at the wideout position during free agency. A.J. Green, Emmanuel Sanders, and Nelson Agholor are some talented pass-catchers that New England could sign at a modest rate. They could also try to trade for a star-studded receiver like Stefon Diggs if he is available.