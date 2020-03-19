Tom Brady is Already Impacting Buccaneers in Big Way Despite Not Officially Signing Yet

Having Tom Brady on your football team will undoubtedly draw people to games, even if he's 43 years old and his best playing days are behind him. But how long will it take for Brady's impact in Tampa Bay to be felt by the organization? The answer is just a matter of a few hours.

If you attempted to go onto Ticketmaster Tuesday evening - which was the same day reports surfaced that Brady was expected to sign with Tampa Bay - and tried to buy season tickets for the Buccaneers, there were already a couple thousand people "in line" on the site waiting to do the same.

Later on in the night the number of people "in line" for season tickets was reportedly as high as 4,600 people, according to NBC Sports Boston. As you can see from the seating chart below, season ticket prices range from $460 to $3,800.

Screenshot taken from Ticketmaster website

This is a big deal for the Buccaneers, who were 30th in the NFL last season in attendance, per ESPN.

But Brady's decision also sent shockwaves throughout the free agent pool. "An unexpected high number of players" have reached out to Tampa to express their interest in joining the team since reports came out about Brady signing with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

It's unknown which players specifically have expressed their interest in joining the NFC South team, but it nevertheless makes Tampa Bay's attempts at signing talented free agents a bit easier.

Brady hasn't even officially signed with the Buccaneers yet, and he's already having a major impact on the organization. He reportedly had his physical done in New York this morning, which means he is likely very close to finalizing and announcing his official deal with Tampa Bay. But the lack of official word on his signing hasn't stopped Buccaneers fans from already trying to fill up Raymond James Stadium for the 2020 season or players from trying to join Bruce Arians' squad.