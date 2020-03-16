PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Tom Brady 'Does Not Have Anything Close to a Deal' With Patriots

Devon Clements

With the tampering period set to begin at noon time today, March 16, the New England Patriots have a little over two days to come terms on a new contract with Tom Brady before his contract voids at 4pm on Wednesday and leaves behind a $13.5 million cap hit. However, as much as there has been speculation regarding contract negotiations between Brady and Bill Belichick, a recent report suggests that the two parties are not close to a deal. 

Brady "does not have anything close to a deal" with New England, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Here is what Schefter said about the situation Sunday night while on SportsCenter:

"We're in the middle of March, we're about to embark on free agency and Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal with New England yet," Schefter said "Now, I know people think he's going back to New England. What makes them think that? Why would they think that now, when this has been going on since he put the motion into place where basically he voided the contract, there haven't been any substantial contract negotiations, there hasn't been anything that resembles a deal. Why do people think now that all of a sudden in the 24th hour something's going to get done that hasn't gotten done in previous weeks and months? I don't understand that."

Schefter also added there's a "real chance" another team could coax Brady away from New England. 

In just a matter of hours, all rumors and speculation with be thrown aside, and we will finally see who is ready to put their bid in for the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. While we know the Patriots will have some form of an offer for Brady, albeit likely at very low rate, it has yet to be seen which other teams around the league truly have an interest in making Brady their next QB. Keep an eye out this afternoon on teams that place a phone call to Brady's agent, Don Yee and want to give a pitch to the long-tenured Patriot. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Devin McCourty, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

The Patriots have signed Devin McCourty to a multi-year contract extension.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

For those wondering, after the Slater and McCourty signings over the weekend, the Patriots are left with an estimated $19.5 million in cap space, according to Boston Sports Journal's Miguel Benzan.…

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Give OG Jermaine Eluemunor Original-Round Tender

The Patriots want to try and keep one of their few offensive guards around in 2020.

Devon Clements

Report: Titans Aren't Interested in Tom Brady, Want to get Deal Done With Ryan Tannehill

In the end, it turns out the Titans don't have an interest in signing Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

I keep seeing Epenesa's name pop up in mock drafts for the Patriots. How would you feel if New England went with a pass rusher at No. 23?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here’s Chris Simms reporting that the 49ers are “out” on Tom Brady, and are sticking with Jimmy G:

Devon Clements

New NFL CBA Ratified, Good News for Tom Brady Negotiations

The player's union has agreed to a ten year deal of labor peace with the owners of the league.

Max McAuliffe

5 Linebackers for the Patriots to Pursue in Free Agency

The Patriots will be searching for a new linebacker or two during free agency. Here are five players they could potentially pursue.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: Here's What Bill Belichick Offered Tom Brady for Contract

According to the report, Brady would be making less money this year than he did in 2019 if he accepted the Patriots' new offer.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Matthew Slater, Patriots Agree to Two-Year Extension

New England locks up their veteran special teams standout and captain.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe