Report: Tom Brady 'Does Not Have Anything Close to a Deal' With Patriots

With the tampering period set to begin at noon time today, March 16, the New England Patriots have a little over two days to come terms on a new contract with Tom Brady before his contract voids at 4pm on Wednesday and leaves behind a $13.5 million cap hit. However, as much as there has been speculation regarding contract negotiations between Brady and Bill Belichick, a recent report suggests that the two parties are not close to a deal.

Brady "does not have anything close to a deal" with New England, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Here is what Schefter said about the situation Sunday night while on SportsCenter:

"We're in the middle of March, we're about to embark on free agency and Tom Brady does not have anything close to a deal with New England yet," Schefter said "Now, I know people think he's going back to New England. What makes them think that? Why would they think that now, when this has been going on since he put the motion into place where basically he voided the contract, there haven't been any substantial contract negotiations, there hasn't been anything that resembles a deal. Why do people think now that all of a sudden in the 24th hour something's going to get done that hasn't gotten done in previous weeks and months? I don't understand that."

Schefter also added there's a "real chance" another team could coax Brady away from New England.

In just a matter of hours, all rumors and speculation with be thrown aside, and we will finally see who is ready to put their bid in for the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. While we know the Patriots will have some form of an offer for Brady, albeit likely at very low rate, it has yet to be seen which other teams around the league truly have an interest in making Brady their next QB. Keep an eye out this afternoon on teams that place a phone call to Brady's agent, Don Yee and want to give a pitch to the long-tenured Patriot.