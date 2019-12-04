Tom Brady, 8 Other Patriots Listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Wednesday's New England Patriots injury report includes nine players, one of which is 42 year old quarterback Tom Brady, who along with a right elbow injury that he has been dealing with for the past month is also listed with a toe injury.

Brady was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Those who did not participate in practice were defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and offensive lineman Ted Karras (knee). Those limited were linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (illness), safety Patrick Chung (heel), wideout Julian Edelman (shoulder), cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), and receiver Mohamed Sanu (ankle).

Brady's new toe injury is something to monitor, though we shouldn't expect it to be anything serious given his full participation in practice. Cannon seems to be the one Patriot that has not gotten over his illness despite being the first one listed with one back in Week 12. Other than that, it seems to be the same group of players that are nursing injuries they've been dealing with for several weeks now.