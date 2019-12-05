Tom Brady Limited in Thursday's Practice, One New Addition to Patriots Injury Report

Thursday's injury report for the New England Patriots was same-old, same-old with the exception of one player. Tom Brady (toe/right elbow) was a limited participant in practice, along with Cody Kessler (illness) who seems to be the latest player to have gotten sick in the Patriots locker room. Other limited participants were Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Marcus Cannon (illness), Patrick Chung (heel), Julian Edelman (shoulder), Jason McCourty (groin), and Mohamed Sanu (ankle).

Defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and center Ted Karras (knee) did not participate in practice for the second straight day.

It's business as usual in Foxboro. Giving added rest throughout the week to the banged-up players is wise, which is why all those players were limited.

It's worth noting that the New England have still not signed a kicker with three days to go before they kickoff against the Chiefs.