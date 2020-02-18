PatriotMaven
Report: Negotiations Between Tom Brady, Patriots Will Begin 'in a Couple Weeks'

Devon Clements

We now have a projected timetable for contract negotiations between Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. 

Up until now, the Patriots have had no reported discussions with their quarterback about a new contract, causing everyone to wonder when exactly that would take place, if at all, before March 18. But Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports has now shed light on that situation, saying on Monday that negotiations between the two parties would take place "in a couple weeks."

"Negotiations will begin 'in a couple of weeks.' I interpret that as during or immediately after the NFL Combine which starts about February 26 and concludes March 1," Curran wrote. 

Depending on when exactly the negotiations take place during that window, it looks like New England is leaving themselves a couple weeks to hash out things with their future Hall of Fame QB before the tampering/free agency window opens. That gives them plenty of time to come to an agreement on a contract if it so happens that they are on different ends of the spectrum in terms of what each of them wants in their next contract. 

Though negotiations will begin then, it's tough to say a contract will be agreed upon before free agency. Curran wrote in the same piece that New England isn't worried about other team's financial pitches to Brady, because there is an understanding between the organization and their QB that if they acquire more offensive weapons to surround Brady with, they don't have to be the highest bidder for him in free agency. So, one has to think if a contract is agreed upon before the free-agent window opens up, there will be some kind of verbal agreement that the Patriots will do what they can to acquire pass-catchers for Brady. 

