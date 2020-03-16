Report: Buccaneers, Chargers Will Inquire About Tom Brady

With the tampering window set to open at noon time on Monday, it looks like there are reportedly only two teams outside of New England that have interest in Tom Brady: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Buccaneers and Chargers are expected to inquire about Brady when the tampering window opens, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. He also added that, of course, the Patriots wants him back.

It appears that Brady's market isn't as robust as we had previously speculated. The question that remains is how much the Chargers and Buccaneers are willing to throw their hats in the ring for the 42-year-old quarterback, as a small market for Brady may have him leaning towards a return to the Patriots.

Only time will tell what kind of pitches Los Angeles, Tampa Bay, and more importantly, New England will give to the six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.