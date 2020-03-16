Report: Buccaneers Gave 'Aggressive' Pitch to Tom Brady

The phone call has been made. The pitch has been pitched.

The legal tampering period commenced in the NFL on Monday at noon time, which allows teams to speak with soon to be free agents. For the New England Patriots, it means other teams could make their pitches to quarterback Tom Brady, whose market is reportedly down to two teams outside New England: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Buccaneers have reportedly already reached out to Brady's camp, and have made an "aggressive" pitch to the long-tenured Patriot, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Tampa Bay has made their intentions to sign Brady "loud and clear", according to NFL Media's Mike Giardi.

We now await the details as to what exactly the Buccaneers offered Brady. With a little over $80 million in available cap space, one can expect their pitch included a large contract, warm weather, lots of offensive weapons and no income taxes.