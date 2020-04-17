PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Restricted Free Agent DT Adam Butler Signs Tender With Patriots

Devon Clements

Restricted free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler has signed is tender with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The tender is worth one-year, $3.26 million. 

New England placed a second-round tender on Butler before free agency began this offseason, which meant that if a team wanted to sign him they would have to give a second round pick to the Patriots. 

The former un-drafted player has developed into an important piece of the defensive line rotation in New England, which is why Bill Belichick placed a tender of that magnitude on Butler. He is one of the team's best pass rushers off the line, which makes him pivotal, especially since the six-time Super Bowl champions lost their two best pass rushers this offseason (i.e. Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins). 

Overall, very few players that were tendered this offseason were signed by others teams. That likely had to do with less visits going on because of travel restrictions, which made meeting with players face-to-face and conducting physicals much more difficult. The extra hurdles teams had to deal with in order to sign players in late March/early April has now helped the Patriots retain Butler as wells as offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed his tender on Thursday. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Release Teaser For New Uniform

New England is set to unveil their new uniforms on Patriots Day.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Are Patriots Trying to Move Down in Draft?

The Patriots could be trying to move down the draft board in order to acquire a second round pick, which they currently do not have in 2020.

Devon Clements

Patriots Should Absolutely Inquire About Bucs TE O.J. Howard

The Buccaneers' tight end is rumored to be on the trade market again. That means the Patriots should be picking up the phone yesterday to try and trade for him.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

This Prospect is Most Selected 1st Round Pick For Patriots in Mock Drafts

This EDGE player has been the most widely selected player for the Patriots on Day 1 in mock drafts.

Devon Clements

SI 7-Round Mock Draft: Insider Chooses Draft Picks For Patriots

The MMQB's Insider did his version of a seven-round mock draft. Is there weight behind who he chose for the Patriots?

Devon Clements

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Eluemunor was tagged with an original-round tender in March.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This NFL Analyst Doesn't Think N'Keal Harry Will Evolve Into No. 1 Receiver

"I don’t think he is going to be an elite player, I don’t think he’s going to be a No. 1 receiver..."

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Rob Gronkowski Addresses Rumors of Him Wanting to Join Buccaneers (Kind of)

"Leroy, you gotta stay quiet, man."

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Notes on Patriots, Baun, and Uche

Max McAuliffe

Great Read on Tua, Potential Patriots' Target

Max McAuliffe