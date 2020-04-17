Report: Restricted Free Agent DT Adam Butler Signs Tender With Patriots

Restricted free agent defensive tackle Adam Butler has signed is tender with the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The tender is worth one-year, $3.26 million.

New England placed a second-round tender on Butler before free agency began this offseason, which meant that if a team wanted to sign him they would have to give a second round pick to the Patriots.

The former un-drafted player has developed into an important piece of the defensive line rotation in New England, which is why Bill Belichick placed a tender of that magnitude on Butler. He is one of the team's best pass rushers off the line, which makes him pivotal, especially since the six-time Super Bowl champions lost their two best pass rushers this offseason (i.e. Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins).

Overall, very few players that were tendered this offseason were signed by others teams. That likely had to do with less visits going on because of travel restrictions, which made meeting with players face-to-face and conducting physicals much more difficult. The extra hurdles teams had to deal with in order to sign players in late March/early April has now helped the Patriots retain Butler as wells as offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor, who signed his tender on Thursday.