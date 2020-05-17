Report: OT Yodny Cajuste Is 'Healthy and Ready to Go'

One of the reasons the New England Patriots' offensive line struggled last season was because of injuries. Among those injuries was rookie offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, who was selected in the third round of the 2019 Draft by New England. Cajuste underwent surgery in March of 2019 to repair his quad muscle, which forced him to begin the regular season on the non-football injury list and would not return to the field for the remainder of the season.

But it looks like he is ready to go for the 2020 season.

Cajuste is "healthy and good to go," according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

The Patriots had a run of injuries at offensive tackle last season, in addition to the retirement of veteran Jared Veldheer, and it was a struggle for them to account for the voids at times. They appear to be in better position this season, and one reason is 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste is "healthy and good to go," according to a source. A top candidate to be the game-day swing tackle, Cajuste spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve (quad).

Because Cajuste began the 2019 season unable to play, and then two weeks into the season Isaiah Wynn was placed on injured reserve, the Patriots signed veteran offensive tackle Marshall Newhouse on Sept. 11, who - though serviceable - was a downgrade from what New England's offensive line had for talent when fully healthy.

This offseason New England drafted another offensive tackle in Justin Herron, which will add even more depth to a unit that lacked that last season. They also drafted Dustin Woodard, who will seemingly replace Ted Karras as the backup center.

With Cajuste and Herron backing up the tackle positions, Woodard backing up David Andrews, who will be returning after missing the 2019 season, and guard Hjalte Froholdt also returning from injury, the Patriots' offensive line looks to return to their 2018 form as one of the best offensive lines in the entire league in 2020.