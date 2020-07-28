PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: RT Marcus Cannon Considering Opting Out of 2020 Season

Devon Clements

32-year-old New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon is also considering opting out for the 2020 NFL season, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. 

According to a league source, Cannon is “looking at (the opt-out option) critically, and discussing it with his family.”

Guregian also noted the reasoning behind Cannon's decision to at least explore the possibility of opting out. 

As for Cannon, there’s been speculation about him also exercising the opt-out clause. He’s a cancer survivor, having been treated for non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2011, his rookie season. So it wouldn’t be surprising for him to take a leave. According to the source, however, “nothing has been determined.”

If Cannon were to sit out for the 2020 season, New England would immediately be in the market for a starting right tackle. Per the team's unofficial depth chart, the options to replace Cannon are Korey Cunningham, who the Patriots acquired via a trade last September and played in one game last season, and Yodny Cajuste, who New England drafted in the third round in 2019 and was sidelined the entirety of the 2019 season due to injury. 

One name to keep an eye on if Cannon were to opt out is free-agent offensive lineman La'Adrian Waddle. Waddle played for the Patriots from 2016-18 and started three games for them in 2018. He signed with the Bills last offseason and was released by them earlier this offseason. He would be a cheap option that is familiar with New England's system. 

If Cannon were to opt out, he would be third Patriots player to do so. Fullback Dan Vitale and offensive guard Najee Toran reportedly opted out on Monday. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
OFD
OFD

How does this work again? Dose the clock stop on his contract and he’s back next year playing at his 2020 contract number? If so, he has played his last game for Pats. I wouldn’t have been blown away if they cut him this year due to his high cap number and inconsistent play last year. If he suspected he’s a roster bubble guy after apparently refusing the contract restructure, good move to protect his health, take the $350k and wait to get cut next year.

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Newton is seemingly in a battle with Ben Roethlisberger for the award.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: LB Dont'a Hightower Opts Out of 2020 Season

Hightower is the third Patriot to opt out.

Devon Clements

Report: Sony Michel's Status for Camp Still 'Up in the Air'

Michel underwent foot surgery in May.

Devon Clements

Here's How UDFA Jeff Thomas Made it Past First Wave of Roster Cuts

There's a lot to like about Thomas, but his character is what has him on the roster bubble.

Devon Clements

by

OFD

Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA WR Will Hastings

Hastings was one of 10 Patriots players released over the weekend.

Devon Clements

Report: FB Dan Vitale Opts Out of 2020 Season

Vitale signed with the Patriots this offseason.

Devon Clements

A Timeline For How Patriots Training Camp Will Begin

All players must be tested for COVID-19 before they hit the practice field.

Devon Clements

Training Camp Positional Battle Preview: Edge Defender

Who will take Kyle Van Noy's important place in the New England defense?

Max McAuliffe

Watch: Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson Display Athleticism in Workout Video

Johnson will be in a battle for the starting fullback job this year.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Patriots Trim Roster Ahead of Camp; Cut Nine Players

New England seemingly wants to begin training camp with full-team practices.

Devon Clements