Report: RT Marcus Cannon Considering Opting Out of 2020 Season

32-year-old New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Cannon is also considering opting out for the 2020 NFL season, according to Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald.

According to a league source, Cannon is “looking at (the opt-out option) critically, and discussing it with his family.”

Guregian also noted the reasoning behind Cannon's decision to at least explore the possibility of opting out.

As for Cannon, there’s been speculation about him also exercising the opt-out clause. He’s a cancer survivor, having been treated for non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2011, his rookie season. So it wouldn’t be surprising for him to take a leave. According to the source, however, “nothing has been determined.”

If Cannon were to sit out for the 2020 season, New England would immediately be in the market for a starting right tackle. Per the team's unofficial depth chart, the options to replace Cannon are Korey Cunningham, who the Patriots acquired via a trade last September and played in one game last season, and Yodny Cajuste, who New England drafted in the third round in 2019 and was sidelined the entirety of the 2019 season due to injury.

One name to keep an eye on if Cannon were to opt out is free-agent offensive lineman La'Adrian Waddle. Waddle played for the Patriots from 2016-18 and started three games for them in 2018. He signed with the Bills last offseason and was released by them earlier this offseason. He would be a cheap option that is familiar with New England's system.

If Cannon were to opt out, he would be third Patriots player to do so. Fullback Dan Vitale and offensive guard Najee Toran reportedly opted out on Monday.