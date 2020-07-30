Patrick Chung Doesn't Think His Time With Patriots is Over

One of the six New England Patriots players that has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season is safety Patrick Chung.

But he wants you to know he doesn't think his time with the six-time Super Bowl champions is over.

Responding to a fan on Twitter that said Chung has worn a Patriots uniform for the final time, the veteran safety quote tweeted the fan's comment, saying "That was a dream you wanted right."

It's understandable that a comment like that was made about Chung. Entering his 11th season in the NFL and turning 33 in August, Chung has had a steady decline in production over the past three years. Here are his overall PFF grades from 2017-19, respectively: 73.3, 68.7, 54.9. Age and injuries are likely the major factors that have caused Chung's production to dip.

With Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger added to the roster this offseason, Chung could have a very diminished role in 2021 if both or just one of those players performs well this upcoming season.

Chung signed a two-year extension with the Patriots this offseason, but that doesn't make him a lock to make the roster moving forward. According to Over The Cap, if New England were to cut Patrick Chung before June 1 of next year, they would have to sit on $6.86 million of dead money, which would slim down to $3.28 million if they cut him post-June 1. However, the six-time Super Bowl champions would save $3.48 million if they cut him pre-June 1 of 2021 (these numbers are based on his 2020 cap figures, which will be rolled over into 2021 since he opted out of the 2020 season).

While it's way too early to tell what Chung's football future looks like, opting out of the 2020 season and not improving on his production from last year could hurt his chances of staying on the roster in 2021.