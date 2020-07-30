PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Patrick Chung Doesn't Think His Time With Patriots is Over

Devon Clements

One of the six New England Patriots players that has decided to opt-out of the 2020 season is safety Patrick Chung. 

But he wants you to know he doesn't think his time with the six-time Super Bowl champions is over. 

Responding to a fan on Twitter that said Chung has worn a Patriots uniform for the final time, the veteran safety quote tweeted the fan's comment, saying "That was a dream you wanted right."

It's understandable that a comment like that was made about Chung. Entering his 11th season in the NFL and turning 33 in August, Chung has had a steady decline in production over the past three years. Here are his overall PFF grades from 2017-19, respectively: 73.3, 68.7, 54.9. Age and injuries are likely the major factors that have caused Chung's production to dip. 

With Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger added to the roster this offseason, Chung could have a very diminished role in 2021 if both or just one of those players performs well this upcoming season. 

Chung signed a two-year extension with the Patriots this offseason, but that doesn't make him a lock to make the roster moving forward. According to Over The Cap, if New England were to cut Patrick Chung before June 1 of next year, they would have to sit on $6.86 million of dead money, which would slim down to $3.28 million if they cut him post-June 1. However, the six-time Super Bowl champions would save $3.48 million if they cut him pre-June 1 of 2021 (these numbers are based on his 2020 cap figures, which will be rolled over into 2021 since he opted out of the 2020 season). 

While it's way too early to tell what Chung's football future looks like, opting out of the 2020 season and not improving on his production from last year could hurt his chances of staying on the roster in 2021. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Matthew Slater Nearly Opted Out of 2020 Season, Decided to Play Instead

Slater is entering the 2020 season at 34 years of age.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Loss of Marcus Cannon Makes Patriots Offense Even More Unpredictable

With Marcus Cannon opting out of the 2020 season, it will be interesting to watch the quarterback battle unfold.

Sam Minton

by

DevonClements

Report: Patriots Re-Sign UDFA QB Brian Lewerke

Lewerke was cut by the Patriots last weekend.

Devon Clements

Analysis: Patriots Finalize 2020 Coaching Staff

New England's coaching staff shifted around quite a bit this offseason.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Stephon Gilmore Earns Top 10 Honors in NFL Top 100

2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore was the only New England Patriot on the award list

Sam Connon

Opt-Outs Bring New Opportunities for Patriots Rookies

Now that key members of the Patriots are sidelined for the 2020 season, some of their rookies can take on roles that may have previously been unavailable to them.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Bleacher Report still favors Patriots to win AFC East after opt-outs

Max McAuliffe

NFL executives spreading conspiracies about Belichick and opt-outs

Max McAuliffe

by

Sarah Jacobs

Cam Newton Is Frontrunner for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Newton is seemingly in a battle with Ben Roethlisberger for the award.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Report: LB Dont'a Hightower Opts-Out of 2020 Season

Hightower is the fourth Patriot to opt out.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements