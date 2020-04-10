Patriots Connection is Why Brandin Cooks Was Traded to Texans

For the third time in his six-year career, wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been traded. The former Los Angeles Rams wideout was reportedly traded along with a fourth round pick Thursday evening to the Houston Texans in exchange for a second round pick, according to SI's Patrick D. Starr.

The move made sense for Los Angeles, as they acquired a second round pick and were able to clear up cap space. However, many football fans are wondering why the Texans traded a second round pick for a receiver that struggled mightily last season (42 rec, 583 yds, two TDs) and has a troubling history with concussions, which may be the reason for his decline in production in 2019.

Well, as the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson explained following the trade, Houston made the move for Cooks because of Cooks' relationship with the Texans' Vice President of Football Operations, Jack Easterby.

In 2017 when Cooks played for the Patriots, Easterby was the team chaplain in New England. They built a very strong relationship during their time together in New England because of their strong religious beliefs. Their relationship has continued on despite Cooks then being traded after the 2017 season to the Rams and Easterby eventually going the Texans. As Wilson mentioned, Easterby vouched for Cooks in order to make the trade happen that now makes the veteran receiver a player under former Patriots coach Bill O'Brien in Houston.

It's still a bit of a surprise that the trade happened, especially since Houston shipped away All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in March to the Cardinals in exchange for a second round pick. But O'Brien admitted after that trade that Hopkins wanted a raise that the Texans were not willing to give him, so the team traded him and have now acquired a pass-catcher that may be a better fit for the culture that O'Brien continues to try and build as the head coach and general manager in Houston.