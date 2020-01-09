PatriotMaven
NFL Rumors: Could Joe Judge Make This Patriots Staffer His Defensive Coordinator in New York?

Devon Clements

On Thursday, the New York Giants will officially name New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge their next head coach. One question that will likely be asked during the press conference Thursday afternoon - who will Judge want on his coaching staff?

While much of his staff still remains a mystery, one ESPN NFL Nation reporter suggested that one Patriots staffer could be "in the mix" to be Judge's defensive coordinator in New York. 

With no definitive defensive coordinator in place in New England, the belief was that Steve Belichick, Jerod Mayo, or a combination of the two were in charge of defensive play-calling duties during the 2019 season for the Patriots, with the former being the likely candidate for the role due to his experience in the system. But according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, defensive line coach Bret Bielema is the man in Foxboro that Judge may want as his DC. 

While nothing is proven to be fact yet, the notion that Bielema could be on his way out the door shows that by the end of the week three Patriots staffers could be joining other organizations (the third being Josh McDaniels, who is interviewing with the Browns for their head-coaching position on Friday). New England already has to find a new special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach, but if Bielema leaves for New York, they will have at least three assistant roles to fill for the 2020 season. 

