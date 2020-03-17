PatriotMaven
Report: Dolphins Sign Former Patriots LB Kyle Van Noy

Devon Clements

The Miami Dolphins have signed former New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy to a four-year, $51 million contract, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. 

Rapoport also mentioned soon after that $30 million of Van Noy's contract is fully guaranteed. 

After a rebirth in New England for the former second round draft pick, Van Noy finally gets to cash in on his success. He now gets to play in Miami for head coach Brian Flores, who was the de facto defensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2018. 

Van Noy is the first pending free agent of the Patriots to come to a verbal agreement with another organization. Early on Monday, New England franchise tagged starting left guard Joe Thuney, which was a shock to everyone, as they will have to pay Thuney $14.7 million for 2020 under the tag. However, the Patriots released a statement explaining that the reason they tagged Thuney was so they had more time to come to an agreement on a long-term extension. The option also exists for them to do a tag and trade of Thuney, though that is just speculation at this point. New England also locked up captains Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater over the weekend, signing them both to two-year extensions. 

