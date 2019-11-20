Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu Did Not Participate in Wednesday's Patriots Practice

The New England Patriots' injury report for Wednesday has been released. Non-participants in Wednesday's practice were wideouts Phillip Dorsett (concussion) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle). A newly-added limited participant on the report was linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee).

Safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), Nate Ebner (ankle/back), receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), and defensive end John Simon (elbow) were also limited participants in practice. Each of the aforementioned players were also listed on last week's injury report leading into the team's Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dorsett suffered his concussion in the 3rd quarter of last Sunday's game after catching a touchdown pass from Julian Edelman.

Sanu injured his ankle late in the second quarter after being dragged down by an Eagles defender.

It's important to keep an eye on the two veteran receivers throughout the week, as their absence in Week 12 could make New England thin at the receiver position and could give rookie N'Keal Harry an expanded role against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon.