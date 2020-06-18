NFL Rumors: Eagles May 'Explore' Trading For Patriots G Joe Thuney

On Monday Philadelphia Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks announced via Twitter that he had suffered a torn achilles, which will force him to miss the entire 2020 season. It's a big blow to an Eagles team that is looking to protect Carson Wentz while also making it back to playoffs after getting knocked out by the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round last season.

But Brooks' injury could have Philadelphia's front office looking at options around the league to replace him, which could include New England Patriots All-Pro guard Joe Thuney.

"Would they take a big swing on someone like New England’s franchise-tagged All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney? Based on what I know … I think they’d at least explore it," The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote in his mailbag on Wednesday. "But, again, that’s probably more of a down-the-road contingency thing for now."

One of the more surprising moves of the 2020 offseason for the New England Patriots was them deciding to franchise tag starting left guard Joe Thuney. Thuney was at the top of the list in terms of players that were presumably going to walk in free agency this year and get a big payday. But the Patriots prevented that from happening by tagging him, which keeps in New England on a one-year, $14.78 million deal.

The team released a statement saying they tagged Thuney will the intention of signing him to a long-term extension. However, it's been about three months now since they tagged him. A report surfaced ahead of the NFL Draft that said the two sides were not close to a long-term agreement, and nothing has surfaced about the situation since then.

As Breer mentioned, trying to make a move for Thuney would probably not be their top choice in terms of making a move at the position this offseason, especially since Brooks is locked up through 2024 and should make a return to the playing field in 2021. But it is nevertheless noteworthy that there is at least one team that could be interested in Thuney and could make a move for him ahead of the season.