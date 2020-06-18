PatriotMaven
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

NFL Rumors: Eagles May 'Explore' Trading For Patriots G Joe Thuney

Devon Clements

On Monday Philadelphia Eagles starting right guard Brandon Brooks announced via Twitter that he had suffered a torn achilles, which will force him to miss the entire 2020 season. It's a big blow to an Eagles team that is looking to protect Carson Wentz while also making it back to playoffs after getting knocked out by the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round last season. 

But Brooks' injury could have Philadelphia's front office looking at options around the league to replace him, which could include New England Patriots All-Pro guard Joe Thuney. 

"Would they take a big swing on someone like New England’s franchise-tagged All-Pro guard, Joe Thuney? Based on what I know … I think they’d at least explore it," The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote in his mailbag on Wednesday. "But, again, that’s probably more of a down-the-road contingency thing for now."

One of the more surprising moves of the 2020 offseason for the New England Patriots was them deciding to franchise tag starting left guard Joe Thuney. Thuney was at the top of the list in terms of players that were presumably going to walk in free agency this year and get a big payday. But the Patriots prevented that from happening by tagging him, which keeps in New England on a one-year, $14.78 million deal.

The team released a statement saying they tagged Thuney will the intention of signing him to a long-term extension. However, it's been about three months now since they tagged him. A report surfaced ahead of the NFL Draft that said the two sides were not close to a long-term agreement, and nothing has surfaced about the situation since then. 

As Breer mentioned, trying to make a move for Thuney would probably not be their top choice in terms of making a move at the position this offseason, especially since Brooks is locked up through 2024 and should make a return to the playing field in 2021. But it is nevertheless noteworthy that there is at least one team that could be interested in Thuney and could make a move for him ahead of the season. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ty Law Says Stephon Gilmore Is Hall of Fame Material: 'He's the Real Deal'

Gilmore's continuous effort to remain one of the best shutdown corners in the NFL has caught the attention of just about everyone, including former Patriot and Hall of Famer Ty Law.

Sarah Jacobs

James White Preparing to 'Speak Up', Become Vocal Leader For Patriots

The Patriots have a mountain of challenges to overcome after an offseason overloaded with change.

Chris Mitchell

Gregg Popovich Takes Shot at Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners Who Donated to Donald Trump

"Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest?"

Devon Clements

by

welland

What the new practice rules mean for the New England Patriots

Max McAuliffe

These Patriots RBs Were Among Best DYAR Backs of 2010s

These running backs were incredibly productive over the past decade.

Devon Clements

Isaiah Wynn Ready to Add 'Consistent' to His Resume

After a lot of injury issues to start his career, Isaiah Wynn wants to be a consistent player for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Sam Minton

Tom Brady's Departure Will Be Bulletin Board Material For Bill Belichick, Patriots

The Patriots will enter the 2020 season with a massive chip on their shoulder, which is bad news for the rest of the NFL.

Devon Clements

Patriots Fans React to Tom Brady, Buccaneers Uniform Unveiling

The saltiness was at an all-time high for Pats Nation on Tuesday.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Patriots Announce Jersey Numbers For Newly-Added Veterans

Hoyer will go back to his old number, meanwhile Brandon Copeland will take Elandon Roberts' old number.

Devon Clements

Damien Harris Poised For Larger Workload

Damien Harris was a nonfactor in 2019 but now has a chance to make an impact in 2020.

Sam Minton

by

Chris Mitchell