Watch: Patriots Share Extended Behind-the-Scenes Footage From 2020 NFL Draft

Devon Clements

A few weeks back the New England Patriots shared a little bit of footage in regards to what went on behind-the-scenes between Patriots executives during the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, they have released an extended version of what went down. 

Check out this video that the Patriots' official Twitter account released late last week, which explains how the team was able to easily communicate on draft night, how it helped the three-day event go as smoothly as possible, and some more tidbits:

NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Talked With Patriots Early in Free Agency

The veteran free-agent quarterback apparently talked to New England earlier this offseason. Obviously, nothing transpired.

Devon Clements

DevonClements

Patriots Are 21st in Peter King's FMIA NFL Power Rankings

"I think this season breaks the Patriots’ 11-year stranglehold on the AFC East, but I’m pretty sure everyone in that building wants to rub our faces in such predictions, and that’s a great motivator."

Devon Clements

Film Review: Dan Vitale Can Add New Wrinkle to Fullback Position in New England

Dan Vitale has the potential to be a chess piece for Josh McDaniels to use all over the offense.

Kyle Garvin

MaxMcAuliffe

Justin Bethel Says Influencers Can't Remain Silent Following George Floyd's Death

"I see people posting selfies and continuing with their lives like everything is okay. Yeah, everything is okay for you, what about the people that are losing their lives?"

Devon Clements

Partridge

Could Patriots Be Adopting Iowa State's Defensive Philosophy?

With many safeties on the roster, the Patriots could very easily bring a new concept to the NFL ranks.

Max McAuliffe

Sarah Jacobs

Patriots ranked 30th best receiving core by PFF

Max McAuliffe

Players, Coaches Connected to Patriots Show Support For George Floyd

Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don't seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women.

Devon Clements

Conspiracy: Is the NFL Trying to Take the 'Middle Class' out of the League?

Albert Breer shares a conspiracy theory that suggests the NFL is trying to get rid of some of the special teams-only talent in the NFL.

Devon Clements

Chris Mitchell

Bill Belichick's Dog Nike Caused Surge in Interest for Alaskan Klee Kais

Alaskan Klee Kais have become a hot commodity on the dog market as of late, and it may be because of Nike.

Devon Clements

Chris Mitchell

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Pro Sports Teams Can Begin Practicing on June 6

No official date has been announced yet for when they can begin practicing.

Devon Clements