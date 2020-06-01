Watch: Patriots Share Extended Behind-the-Scenes Footage From 2020 NFL Draft

A few weeks back the New England Patriots shared a little bit of footage in regards to what went on behind-the-scenes between Patriots executives during the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, they have released an extended version of what went down.

Check out this video that the Patriots' official Twitter account released late last week, which explains how the team was able to easily communicate on draft night, how it helped the three-day event go as smoothly as possible, and some more tidbits: