Injury Report: David Andrews, 2 Others Out for Week 3 vs. Raiders

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots final injury report for Week 3 has three players listed as out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders: starting center David Andrews (hand), running back James White (family matter) and rookie linebacker Josh Uche (foot). 

Those listed as questionable for the Sunday afternoon bout are defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder), starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (shoulder), and rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle). 

Uche will yet again not get the opportunity to make his regular season debut, as he has been inactive now for the first three games of the regular season. Andrews was spotted at practice this week with a cast on his hand after reportedly suffering a broken thumb, and is expected to miss more time past Week 3. 

Wynn popped up on the injury report for the first time Friday. Hopefully his calf injury isn't serious enough to keep him sidelined or impact his performance against Las Vegas. 

