17 Patriots Listed as Questionable for Sunday Night Showdown vs. Texans

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have 17 players listed as questionable for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. 

New England's injury report has nine players listed as questionable because of an illness that spread throughout the team earlier in the week. 

Here is Friday's Patriots injury report: 

OUT
TE Ryan Izzo, Illness (DNP)

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, Knee (LP)
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness (LP)
S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest (LP)
LB Jamie Collins, Illness (LP)
DL Byron Cowart, Head (LP)
WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion (LP)
S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back (LP)
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder (LP)
OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness (LP)
CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness (LP)
LB Dont'a Hightower, Illness (LP)
CB Jason McCourty, Groin (LP)
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle (LP)
WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring (LP)
LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness (DNP)
CB Joejuan Williams, Illness (LP)
OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness (LP)

While the defense can spare a few absences while still performing at a high level, New England's offense needs everyone healthy for them to succeed on the field. Let's hope that a majority of those players suit up and play during the Sunday night matchup against a strong AFC rival. 

