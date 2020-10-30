Friday's Week 8 Patriots Injury Report and What It Means

The New England Patriots are hobbling into their game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

Friday's injury report for the six-time Super Bowl champions included three players listed as out for Sunday's game and 11 players listed as questionable.

Out

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

WR N'Keal Harry (concussion)

Questionable

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

OL Justin Herron (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

J.C. Jackson and Dalton Keene were new additions to Friday's report.

With Edelman and Harry unavailable for the Patriots' divisional game, New England will rely on Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers to shoulder the workload in the passing game, and also have the opportunity to promote players from the practice squad such as Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey and Kristian Wilkerson to the game day roster.

Keep an eye on reports surfacing prior to the game, as well as the inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff to see who is playing and who is not against the Bills.

Get the latest Patriots news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow Devon on Twitter @DevClemNFL