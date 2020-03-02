PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Giants, Colts Won't Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

Devon Clements

It looks like we can cross off two teams that could have been in the Tom Brady sweepstakes. 

The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote on Monday about teams that will have interest and could pursue Tom Brady when the free agency window opens. The typical teams he mentioned were the Chargers, Raiders, Titans and Buccaneers. However, two teams that he said won't be in the sweepstakes: the Giants and Colts. 

"Brady will have suitors. The Chargers are planning to look into landing Brady. The Raiders are too," Breer wrote. "The Titans’ situation is a little more complicated—the idea of bringing Ryan Tannehill back in 2020 really does appeal to them, and they need to make a decision on tagging him before March 12—but they’re fully investigating the possibility to reuniting Brady with his buddy Mike Vrabel. Bucs coach Bruce Arians threw his hat in the ring, too.

"The Giants and Colts aren’t among those suitors. You can cross them off the list. I was told pretty emphatically that neither will be in the mix if Brady does make it to free agency."

A few weeks back it was noted by 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak that New York could be a dark horse in terms of who could make a run for Brady come March. But even though head coach Joe Judge said at the Combine last week that everyone on his team has a clean slate and is fighting for a starting job, Breer's report on Monday suggests the team will be sticking with Daniel Jones as the face of their franchise. 

The Colts were never really rumored to be in play for Brady's services this offseason, but they were mentioned by Breer because they make sense. With a boat load of cap space, a strong offensive line and a deep roster, Indianapolis would seemingly intrigue the 42-year-old quarterback as a potentially new destination to play in. But the Colts appear to have other plans at QB. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Different Ways in Which Tom Brady Was Mentioned at NFL Scouting Combine

Here are the many ways in which soon to be free agent quarterback Tom Brady was mentioned last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Patriots Plan to Draft QB No Matter Tom Brady's Decision

Apparently the Patriots intend to draft a quarterback no matter the decision Tom Brady makes this offseason.

Devon Clements

What to Make of Julian Edelman's Trolling of Tom Brady at Syracuse-UNC Game

The Patriots wideout insisted Saturday night that his star-studded QB was returning to New England. But Brady disagreed...we think.

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Jets Will Get 'Creative' in Trying to Sign Soon to be Free Agent Joe Thuney

One of the Patriots' division rivals will be aggressive in trying to sign guard Joe Thuney when he hits free agency.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

This OSU Wide Receiver Would Be Perfect Successor to Julian Edelman

K.J. Hill ran a similar offense to the Patriots during his time at Ohio State, which could help him make an immediate impact if he were to be drafted by New England.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Mohamed Sanu Needs Surgery After High Ankle Sprain Failed to Heal

Veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu needs offseason surgery after his high ankle sprain that he suffered in November failed to heal.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Here's Why Contract Talks Between Tom Brady, Patriots Haven't Happened Yet

There's a reason why the Patriots and Tom Brady haven't discussed a new contract yet, and it has to do with ongoing negotiations between the NFL and NFLPA.

Devon Clements

by

BradysEgo

Why This Alabama Safety Said His Combine Meeting With Patriots Was 'Awkward'

Alabama safety Xavier McKinney said he couldn't tell during his Combine meeting with the Patriots if they liked him or not, and said the meeting overall was "awkward."

Devon Clements

Report: Devin McCourty, Patriots Set to Discuss Contract Extension This Week

The Patriots will try and extend their veteran safety this week, which will resolve at least one issue for them this offseason.

Sarah Weisberg

Report: Patriots 'Showing Interest' in Titans QB Marcus Mariota

The Patriots are reportedly showing interest in a Titans quarterback that is set to be a free agent come March 18.

Devon Clements