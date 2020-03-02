Report: Giants, Colts Won't Pursue Tom Brady During Free Agency

It looks like we can cross off two teams that could have been in the Tom Brady sweepstakes.

The MMQB's Albert Breer wrote on Monday about teams that will have interest and could pursue Tom Brady when the free agency window opens. The typical teams he mentioned were the Chargers, Raiders, Titans and Buccaneers. However, two teams that he said won't be in the sweepstakes: the Giants and Colts.

"Brady will have suitors. The Chargers are planning to look into landing Brady. The Raiders are too," Breer wrote. "The Titans’ situation is a little more complicated—the idea of bringing Ryan Tannehill back in 2020 really does appeal to them, and they need to make a decision on tagging him before March 12—but they’re fully investigating the possibility to reuniting Brady with his buddy Mike Vrabel. Bucs coach Bruce Arians threw his hat in the ring, too.

"The Giants and Colts aren’t among those suitors. You can cross them off the list. I was told pretty emphatically that neither will be in the mix if Brady does make it to free agency."

A few weeks back it was noted by 98.5 The Sports Hub's Scott Zolak that New York could be a dark horse in terms of who could make a run for Brady come March. But even though head coach Joe Judge said at the Combine last week that everyone on his team has a clean slate and is fighting for a starting job, Breer's report on Monday suggests the team will be sticking with Daniel Jones as the face of their franchise.

The Colts were never really rumored to be in play for Brady's services this offseason, but they were mentioned by Breer because they make sense. With a boat load of cap space, a strong offensive line and a deep roster, Indianapolis would seemingly intrigue the 42-year-old quarterback as a potentially new destination to play in. But the Colts appear to have other plans at QB.