Stephon Gilmore, Kyle Dugger, Justin Herron Downgraded To Out vs. Buffalo

Three of the 11 New England Patriots players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills have now been downgraded to out: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, rookie defensive back Kyle Dugger and rookie offensive tackle Justin Herron, per the team.

It's a bit coincidental that Gilmore won't play in the final game prior to the Nov. 3 trade deadline, especially given all the rumors surrounding Gilmore regarding his potential departure. But let's not go down that rabbit hole.

Here the remaining eight players that are still questionable for New England's Week 8 game in Buffalo:

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Lawrence Guy (ankle)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (shoulder)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

Wideouts Julian Edelman (knee) and N'Keal Harry (concussion), as well as defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion) were ruled out for the game on Friday's injury report.

The inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff will let us which others players will be unavailable for Sunday's 1 p.m. divisional bout.

