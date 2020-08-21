Report: Stephon Gilmore Misses Two Practices Due to Personal Matter

2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has been absent from the last two New England Patriots practices. But it doesn't appear to be a cause for concern.

Gilmore is attending to a personal matter, which is why he has not been present at practice the last couple days, according to The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian.

With so much uncertainty surrounding many parts of the Patriots roster, having someone like Gilmore on the field 100 percent healthy for the beginning of the regular season will be important if the team wants to find success in September. So it's good to hear that he is healthy. Let's hope whatever he's been absent for has not been because of unfortunate circumstances.

Last season, Gilmore earned an 82.7 overall grade from PFF, which ranked 5th among cornerbacks, and had an 85.4 coverage grade, which ranked him at the same number.

Gilmore was able to shut down some of the league's best receivers last season, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, and Amari Cooper. He led the league in passes defended (20) and was tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6), two of which were pick-sixes. His ability to shut down the opponent's top pass-catcher on a consistent basis is what earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors over players like Chandler Jones of the Cardinals (14 votes), TJ Watt of the Steelers (10 votes), and Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers (two votes).

Gilmore, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro squad in 2019, became the first cornerback since Charles Woodson (2009) to receive the Defensive Player of the Year award.

New England has Saturday off and will return to the practice field on Sunday. Let's see if Gilmore is present for this weekend's practice session.