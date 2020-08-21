SI.com
PatriotMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Stephon Gilmore Misses Two Practices Due to Personal Matter

Devon Clements

2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore has been absent from the last two New England Patriots practices. But it doesn't appear to be a cause for concern. 

Gilmore is attending to a personal matter, which is why he has not been present at practice the last couple days, according to The Boston Herald's Karen Guregian. 

With so much uncertainty surrounding many parts of the Patriots roster, having someone like Gilmore on the field 100 percent healthy for the beginning of the regular season will be important if the team wants to find success in September. So it's good to hear that he is healthy. Let's hope whatever he's been absent for has not been because of unfortunate circumstances. 

Last season, Gilmore earned an 82.7 overall grade from PFF, which ranked 5th among cornerbacks, and had an 85.4 coverage grade, which ranked him at the same number.

Gilmore was able to shut down some of the league's best receivers last season, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr., Juju Smith-Schuster, Tyreek Hill, and Amari Cooper. He led the league in passes defended (20) and was tied for the league-lead in interceptions (6), two of which were pick-sixes. His ability to shut down the opponent's top pass-catcher on a consistent basis is what earned him Defensive Player of the Year honors over players like Chandler Jones of the Cardinals (14 votes), TJ Watt of the Steelers (10 votes), and Shaq Barrett of the Buccaneers (two votes).

Gilmore, who was also selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro squad in 2019, became the first cornerback since Charles Woodson (2009) to receive the Defensive Player of the Year award. 

New England has Saturday off and will return to the practice field on Sunday. Let's see if Gilmore is present for this weekend's practice session. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Jarrett Stidham Suffers Leg Injury, Will Be 'Several Weeks' Before He's 100% Healthy

Stidham has struggled on the field during the first week of padded practice for the Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Connon

Bill Belichick: No One Knows Our Football Program Like Steve Belichick

Both of Bill Belichick's sons will be positional coaches for the Patriots in 2020

Sam Connon

Meet Devin Ross, the Patriots' Standout Receiver at Training Camp

Ross joined the team by way of the practice squad last October.

Devon Clements

by

Sam Minton

Hjalte Froholdt: The Versatile Danish Lineman

The native of Denmark who sat back and learned last season while on IR is now ready to contribute on the field.

Sarah Jacobs

Bill Belichick Explains Why Patriots Signed Lamar Miller

Miller's presence foreshadows an extended absence for Sony Michel.

Sarah Jacobs

by

DevonClements

Noteworthy Observations From Days 3 & 4 of Training Camp

Cam Newton separated himself from the pack on Thursday.

Devon Clements

Brian Hoyer Weighs in on Potential Platoon System for Patriots' QBs

"So if I'm playing in a game and I get taken out on second down and come back in on third down, I just gotta go execute in that situation regardless of what happened before that."

Devon Clements

Could Patriots Use Platoon System at QB?: 'I Would Consider Anything'

Could the Patriots do the unthinkable and utilize multiple quarterbacks during a game?

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Announce There Will Be No Fans at Gillette Stadium Through September

New England is one of several organizations dealing with no fans through the month of September.

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements

Noteworthy Observations From Days 1 & 2 of Padded Practices

How did Patriots players perform on the first two days with full pads?

Devon Clements

by

DevonClements