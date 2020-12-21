Report: Stephon Gilmore Suffers Partially Torn Quad

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore did not suffer a knee injury against the Miami Dolphins. But the injury he did suffer will knock him out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Gilmore suffered a partially torn quad, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. The veteran cornerback will have surgery to repair the quad on Tuesday.

This is a big blow to Gilmore. At 30 years old and entering the final year of his contract in 2021, Gilmore had an opportunity to earn another big payday next offseason prior to his injury, whether it was with the Patriots or another team (in the event that New England decided to shop him around or cut him). However, now that Gilmore has suffered this injury, there may be some questions as to how healthy he will be entering his age-31 season. That could impact the type of market he musters up next offseason.

Luckily, Gilmore avoided an injury that would keep him sidelined during the entire 2021 offseason. As Rapoport mentioned, Gilmore will be able to participate in some portion of the offseason program. But how much and to what extent is still unknown.

Now that Gilmore is out for the remainder of the 2020 season, the Patriots will rely on J.C. Jackson as their No. 1 cornerback, with Jason McCourty, Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams and Myles Bryant in the mix as well in the secondary.