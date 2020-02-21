Report: Alabama's Joe Houston to Become Patriots' Assistant Special Teams Coordinator

Alabama staffer Joe Houston is set to become an assistant special teams coordinator for the New England Patriots, according got Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports.

Houston was hired to Alabama's staff early last year as quality control for their special teams. Before that, he started his coaching career at El Camino Community College where he worked with special teams from 2012-14. He spent the next three seasons working behind the scenes, first as a quality-control assistant at Toledo in 2015 and then in a similar role at Iowa State from 2016-17. Houston has quickly climbed the coaching ladder since finishing his career as a kicker at USC in 2010.

Now that Joe Judge is the head coach of the Giants, the assumption was that New England would promote from within to fill their special teams coordinator position. Houston may fill the role left by whoever is promoted to that coordinator position on the coaching staff.