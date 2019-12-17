Jonathan Jones Misses Tuesday's Patriots Practice

Tuesday's injury report for the New England Patriots has cornerback Jonathan Jones (groin) listed as the single non-participant in practice. Those limited in Tuesday's practice were Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), Jason McCourty (groin), and Danny Shelton (shoulder).

Though the limited players were listed with the same injuries last week, Jones is the newest addition to the injury report. The 4th-year cornerback has been lights-out within the league's best secondary this season, so hopefully the groin injury is something that doesn't force him to miss any games.