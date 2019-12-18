Jonathan Jones Absent From Patriots Practice For Second Straight Day

The New England Patriots' injury report for Wednesday has one new addition: Jamie Collins. The veteran linebacker was added to the report with a shoulder injury. Jonathan Jones (groin) missed his second consecutive practice.

Those limited were Danny Shelton (shoulder), Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), and Jason McCourty (groin).

It's worrisome that Jones missed practice for the second time in as many days. With the Bills having wideout Cole Beasley, who does most of his damage in the passing game from the slot, having Jones would be important if the Patriots want to be able to contain the chain mover who had seven receptions for 75 yards in their first meeting back in September.