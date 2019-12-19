Jonathan Jones Officially Ruled out vs. Bills; 4 Patriots Listed as Questionable

Thursday's injury report for the New England Patriots has one player listed as "out" for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Bills: Jonathan Jones. The Patriots' cornerback missed three straight practices this week with a groin injury and is apparently not healthy enough to play in the Week 16 game.

The players that are listed as "questionable" on the injury report are linebackers Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee) and Jamie Collins (shoulder), wideout Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), and cornerback Jason McCourty (groin).

New England is hobbling a bit into this game. Without Jones and potentially McCourty, who has missed three of the last four games because of a lingering groin injury, the Patriots may be exposed in the slot, where Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been extremely effective this season.

With Jones in the lineup back in Week 4, Beasley had seven receptions for 75 yards. Hopefully the veteran receiver doesn't have a better day than that on Saturday. If he does, it could have a big impact on the outcome of the game.