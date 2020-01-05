Report: Patriots' Joe Judge to Interview With Giants on Monday

New England Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge is set to interview with the New York Giants on Monday for their vacant head-coaching job, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Giants' opening is the lone head-coaching interview Judge has so far. As a coach that took on a new role as wide receivers coach this season, Judge was expected to be a popular head-coaching candidate at the end of the season. That seems to be the case, as New York will bring him in to see if he is a good candidate to replace Pat Shurmur.

Fellow staffer Josh McDaniels is also slated to interview with the Giants, Panthers and Browns this week for their open head-coaching positions. He was reportedly going to conduct those interviews on Friday, Jan. 10, but those teams may try to expedite the process now that the Patriots are out of the playoffs.