Report: Patriots' Joe Judge to Interview With Giants on Monday

Devon Clements

New England Patriots special teams and wide receivers coach Joe Judge is set to interview with the New York Giants on Monday for their vacant head-coaching job, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 

The Giants' opening is the lone head-coaching interview Judge has so far. As a coach that took on a new role as wide receivers coach this season, Judge was expected to be a popular head-coaching candidate at the end of the season. That seems to be the case, as New York will bring him in to see if he is a good candidate to replace Pat Shurmur. 

Fellow staffer Josh McDaniels is also slated to interview with the Giants, Panthers and Browns this week for their open head-coaching positions. He was reportedly going to conduct those interviews on Friday, Jan. 10, but those teams may try to expedite the process now that the Patriots are out of the playoffs. 

Report: Tom Brady Will 'Absolutely' Play in 2020

Devon Clements

It appears Tom Brady's time in the NFL will extend past the 2019 season, whether or not he loses on Wild-Card Weekend.

Instant Observations Following Patriots' 20-13 Season-Ending Loss to Titans

Max McAuliffe

Here are some observations made during the Patriots' season-ending loss to the Titans on Wild-Card weekend.

Patrick Chung Exits Wild Card Game vs. Titans With Injury

Devon Clements

Patriots safety Patrick Chung went to the locker room during the team's Wild Card game against the Titans late in the first quarter after being examined in the medical tent.

Does Loss to Titans Put End to Patriots' Dynasty?

Devon Clements

A 14-13 loss to the Titans in the Wild Card round may have closed the books on a historic run for the Patriots.

Report: Tom Brady Won't Take Hometown Discount With Patriots

Devon Clements

Despite doing such his whole career, in 2020 quarterback Tom Brady will reportedly not take a hometown discount with the Patriots.

Benjamin Watson 'Probably' Retiring After Failed Super Bowl Run with Patriots

Devon Clements

38-year-old Benjamin Watson says he will probably retire for the second time in the past year after a failed playoff run in New England.

Patriots' Revenge Tour Starts with Titans on Wild Card Weekend

Devon Clements

The Patriots have been handed losses in recent memory by several AFC teams competing in the playoffs this season, which sets up a perfect opportunity for a revenge tour.

Devon Clements

Doug Kyed broke down what exactly went wrong for the Patriots in Saturday's loss to the Titans:

Stephon Gilmore Ends Regular Season as Front-Runner for Defensive Player of the Year

Sarah Weisberg

Despite Gilmore's lackluster Week 17 performance, he still leads the pack for DPOY.

Tom Brady Says It's 'Pretty Unlikely' He Retires

Devon Clements

Tom Brady hinted at the possibility of him extending his NFL career into a 21st season.