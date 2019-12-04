New England Patriots starting center Ted Karras, who suffered a knee injury in Week 13's 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans, is believed to have a "relatively minor" MCL sprain which may force him to miss a game or two, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

It's good to hear that Karras' injury isn't serious and that he should return to the starting lineup relatively soon. James Ferentz will fill in for Karras until he is healthy enough to play.

Hopefully, New England's offensive line can stay productive in the meantime. The Patriots will miss Karras in their Week 14 game against the Chiefs, where New England will likely have to put many points on the board if they want to avoid losing their second game in as many weeks. Karras should return in time for the team's Week 16 game against the Bills, which will be a very important divisional game for the Patriots.