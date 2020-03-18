Report: Danny Shelton, Lions Agree to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Lions have signed former New England Patriots defensive tackle Danny Shelton to a two-year deal worth $8 million, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Shelton becomes the second Patriots player to sign with the Lions ahead of free agency. The first was linebacker Jamie Collins, who signed a three-year, $30 million deal with Detroit on Tuesday. Former New England defensive coordinator and now Lions head coach Matt Patricia is seemingly stacking up on players that know the "Patriot Way".

After not being picked up by the Patriots until May of last year, Shelton is coming off one of this best seasons to-date in the NFL. In 2019, he recorded 30 tackles, three sacks, six QB hits and two tackles for loss. Now, he gets a bit of a bump in his pay and has the opportunity to play next to former Patriots teammate Trey Flowers in Detroit.

With Shelton gone, New England must find the next man up that can play next to Lawrence Guy on the defensive line. Byron Cowart, who was selected in the 5th round last year by the Patriots out of Maryland, is a good candidate for that starting role. His role was limited last season because of injuries/his inability to make the active roster, with the latter being more so because he was part of a loaded defense. Adam Butler, whom the team placed a second-round tender on earlier this week, is also a candidate to become a starter on New England's defense.