NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

Friday is the day that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will conduct his head-coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns.

While we await the decision for both parties, one key piece of their conversation will likely be personnel, specifically who will be a part of the front-office if McDaniels becomes the head coach. It was originally thought that Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio might join McDaniels if he pursues a head-coaching job in the NFL, since Caserio's contract with New England expires this offseason. However, a recent report shuts down that idea. Instead, another Patriots staffer could be headed to Cleveland if McDaniels is offered and accepts Cleveland's head-coaching job.

According to Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan, Caserio would not be a part of the Browns' front office if McDaniels was offered and accepts the Browns' head-coaching job. Instead, New England's Director of Pro Scouting, Dave Ziegler, is "expected to be a part of that group, if it happens."

This makes plenty of sense. McDaniels would likely want a front-office executive that could play a part in drafting players during the 2020 draft. But because Caserio's contract does not expire until after the draft, he would not be able to play a role in the drafting process for Cleveland. Ziegler has been considered a potential replacement in New England for Caserio in the event that Caserio pursues other opportunities around the league, so it makes sense that Ziegler would be a potential front-office candidate in a McDaniels regime with the Browns.