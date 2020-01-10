PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

NFL Rumors: Could Josh McDaniels Put This Patriots Staffer in Browns' Front Office?

Devon Clements

Friday is the day that New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will conduct his head-coaching interview with the Cleveland Browns. 

While we await the decision for both parties, one key piece of their conversation will likely be personnel, specifically who will be a part of the front-office if McDaniels becomes the head coach. It was originally thought that Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio might join McDaniels if he pursues a head-coaching job in the NFL, since Caserio's contract with New England expires this offseason. However, a recent report shuts down that idea. Instead, another Patriots staffer could be headed to Cleveland if McDaniels is offered and accepts Cleveland's head-coaching job. 

According to Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan, Caserio would not be a part of the Browns' front office if McDaniels was offered and accepts the Browns' head-coaching job. Instead, New England's Director of Pro Scouting, Dave Ziegler, is "expected to be a part of that group, if it happens."

This makes plenty of sense. McDaniels would likely want a front-office executive that could play a part in drafting players during the 2020 draft. But because Caserio's contract does not expire until after the draft, he would not be able to play a role in the drafting process for Cleveland. Ziegler has been considered a potential replacement in New England for Caserio in the event that Caserio pursues other opportunities around the league, so it makes sense that Ziegler would be a potential front-office candidate in a McDaniels regime with the Browns. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Josh McDaniels Embarks For Browns Interview First Thing Friday Morning

Devon Clements

A report says that Josh McDaniels will board Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's plane first thing Friday morning for his head-coaching interview with the organization.

What Advice Did Bill Belichick Give Joe Judge? 'Just Be Yourself'

Devon Clements

Bill Belichick gave two words of advice to Joe Judge as he takes on the next chapter of his coaching career as the head coach of the New York Giants.

What Joe Judge Learned From Coaching Under Bill Belichick

Devon Clements

Giants head coach Joe Judge explained during his introductory press conference in the Big Apple what he learned while coaching under Bill Belichick.

Julian Edelman Named Patriots' 2019 Ed Block Courage Award Winner

Devon Clements

Julian Edelman won the 2019 Ed Block Courage award for showing courage, sportsmanship, and for being a source of inspirations to his teammates.

Report: Josh McDaniels' Wife Traveled With Him For Browns Interview

Devon Clements

A report Friday morning points towards a lot of momentum for Josh McDaniels to sign with the Browns as their next head coach.

Could Joe Judge Make This Patriots Staffer His Defensive Coordinator in New York?

Devon Clements

One report on Wednesday suggests that Giants head coach Joe Judge may ask this Patriots staffer to become his defensive coordinator in the Big Apple.

Report: Joe Judge 'Blew Everyone Away' During His 'Tremendous' Interview With Giants

Devon Clements

Former special teams coordinator Joe Judge backed up a recommendation from Bill Belichick with an interview that reportedly "blew everyone away."

Tom Brady Says He Has 'More to Prove' After 2019 Season

Sarah Weisberg

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt instagram post that says he has "more to prove" going forward.

Why Did Josh McDaniels Ditch the Colts at the Altar? the Answer May Surprise You

Devon Clements

The reason that Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels went back to the Patriots in the final hour in 2018 may not be for the reason you think.

WATCH: Netflix Releases Trailer for Aaron Hernandez Docuseries

Devon Clements

Netflix's trailer for "Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez" has you itching for more.