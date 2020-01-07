PatriotMaven
Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview With Panthers on Tuesday

Devon Clements

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will begin his head-coaching interviews on Tuesday with the Carolina Panthers, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer. 

Breer also reported on Monday that McDaniels would interview for a head-coaching job with the Giants on Wednesday and the Browns on Friday. 

McDaniels will conduct all his head-coaching interviews this week. Based on how quickly those respective organizations are conducting their interviews, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if we found out McDaniels' fate by next week. 

