Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview With Panthers on Tuesday

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will begin his head-coaching interviews on Tuesday with the Carolina Panthers, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Breer also reported on Monday that McDaniels would interview for a head-coaching job with the Giants on Wednesday and the Browns on Friday.

McDaniels will conduct all his head-coaching interviews this week. Based on how quickly those respective organizations are conducting their interviews, it wouldn't be a surprise at all if we found out McDaniels' fate by next week.