Josh McDaniels, Jerod Mayo Not Chosen For Eagles' Head Coach Job

This should mean that both will stay put with the Patriots

After plenty of speculation over the past week, it is now official:

Neither Josh McDaniels or Jerod Mayo will be the new head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, the Eagles are hiring Colts' offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their next head coach, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McDaniels was the betting favorite to get the job, with Mayo having the 4th-best odds of landing the gig, according to BetOnline. However, Philadelphia opts to go with Sirianni, who had the 7th-best odds.

This presumably means that McDaniels - New England's offensive coordinator - and Mayo - the inside linebackers coach - will stay put with the Patriots and not pursue other jobs this offseason.