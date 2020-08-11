PatriotMaven
Report: 'No Sure Thing' RB Sony Michel Is Ready Week 1 vs. Dolphins

Devon Clements

Lamar Miller signing with the New England Patriots was a red flag. Now we know what the red flag really means. 

Running back Sony Michel - who started camp on the active/physically unable to perform list - is "no sure thing" to be ready for the team's Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe. 

The 2018 first-round pick is still recovering from a May foot surgery, marking a third consecutive offseason under the knife. He’ll again have to overcome an abbreviated summer in order to find his rhythm in the regular season.

But this time feels different. Nearly a month before the Patriots’ season opener against the Dolphins, it’s still no sure thing Michel will be ready in time, according to a source.

There’s such an uncertain nature in the recovery from any foot surgery that it can be a challenge to predict a defined timeline. But right now, Michel is not on the doorstep.

This isn't a surprise. When the team reportedly signed veteran running back Lamar Miller on Monday we knew something was up. And the problem lies with Michel. 

If Miller learns the playbook quickly and can be productive early on in the season, Michel when healthy may take a backseat to Miller moving forward. 

The experience and talent that Miller has should help him be productive behind New England's offensive line. 

Comments

