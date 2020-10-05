Report: Sony Michel Downgraded to Out vs. Chiefs

Some more bad news for New England; running back Sony Michel, who was listed as questionable for the Patriots’ Week 4 game against the Chiefs because of a quad injury, has been downgraded to out, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

No Sony Michel means New England will rely on Rex Burkhead, James White, J.J. Taylor and potentially Damien Harris (IR), if he is activated ahead of the game.

The bad news keeps piling on for the Patriots. Over the weekend, quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, which sparked the move of New England’s Week 4 game against the Chiefs from Sunday to Monday night. And while no one else in New England has tested positive since Newton did, they will be without their starting quarterback against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs, which isn’t ideal.