Report: RB Lamar Miller to Begin Patriots Stint on Active/PUP

Devon Clements

With Drew Rosenhaus announcing that his client - running back Lamar Miller - signed with the New England Patriots Thursday, an injury-related designation comes with the veteran back as well. 

Miller will begin his stint with the Patriots on the active/physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

Coming off a season in which he tore his ACL, New England is likely taking precautionary measures with their 29-year-old running back. Miller and third-year back Sony Michel are the two Patriots players that are on the active/PUP list currently. They can come off of the active/PUP list whenever they are ready to resume full football-related activities. Whichever one is activated first could very well be the team's early down back Week 1 of the regular season vs. the Miami Dolphins. 

Miller was a fourth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2012 NFL draft. He found his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2014, when he carried the rock 216 times for 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns. In four seasons since then, however, Miller has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards just once (2016). In 2019, Miller suffered a torn ACL during the Houston Texans' preseason bout against the Dallas Cowboys and did not return during the remainder of the season. He spent three seasons in Houston.

The Patriots choosing to use part of their over $33 million of available cap space on Miller provides a bit of a hint as to how they feel about the top of their lineup. With Sony Michel beginning training camp on the active/PUP after undergoing foot surgery in May, Miller's presence on the roster may mean Michel could spend an extended amount of time on the sideline this summer and possibly into September.

However, if Miller is joining the team on a very cheap deal, then it can't hurt to have Miller compete with the likes of Rex Burkhead and Damien Harris for some early-down work.

There's no saying that a little bit of both of the scenarios isn't at play either. Let's wait and hear the terms of Miller's deal with the Patriots first.

New England's backfield now consists of Michel, Burkhead, Harris, James White, J.J. Taylor and Miller.

