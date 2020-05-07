PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Everything Patriots Fans Need to Know Ahead of NFL's 2020 Schedule Release

Devon Clements

*This article will be updated with any new information obtained leading up to the schedule release*

The last big NFL event we have to enjoy during the 2020 offseason is the release of the schedules for all 32 teams, which is slated to happen tonight, Thursday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. However, each individual team is allowed to share their schedules at 7:30 pm ET. 

For the Patriots, their schedule could significantly impact how they begin the post-Tom Brady era. With quarterback Jarrett Stidham projected to be the starting quarterback next season, their sustained success will weigh heavily on how the schedule plays out for them, as the AFC East is projected have its closest divisional race ever since Bill Belichick became the head coach of New England. 

Let's go over everything you need to know before the schedules are released this evening.

Patriots' 2020 opponents

Though we don't know exactly when the six-time Super Bowl champions will face their opponents this fall, we do know who they will be facing at some point during the 2020 season. Here are their opponents and where they fill face those opponents:

Home

  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • New York Jets
  • Miami Dolphins
  • Buffalo Bills

Away

  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Houston Texans
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Miami Dolphins
  • New York Jets

Patriots Have Hardest Strength of Schedule

Based on the 2019 records of all the teams they are scheduled to face in 2020, New England has the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL, with their opponents having a combined winning percentage of .537.

NFL Has Contingencies in Place

Because it is still unknown when exactly it will be safe to have thousands of people - let alone dozens of players - together in a football stadium, the NFL has reportedly created a contingency plan in the event that the season can not start at it's schedule time. One of the contingencies is delaying the seasons until mid-October. Playing in empty stadiums and/or without a bye week has also been discussed. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Rumors: Patriots Might Have Skipped Over Cam Newton Because of Josh McDaniels

A Carolina reporter sheds light on McDaniels' feeling towards Newton when he spoke to Carolina about their head-coaching vacancy.

Devon Clements

by

Partridge

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Cassh Maluia

The Patriots selected Maluia with the 204th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

GodfatherII

Report: Chase Winovich Underwent Offseason Hernia Surgery in February

The second year defensive player is coming off a strong rookie season in which he recorded 10 QB hits and 5.5 sacks.

Devon Clements

NFL Schedule Leak Proves Patriots Will Have Tough Start to 2020 Season

The toughest part of New England's 2020 schedule will take place in September.

Devon Clements

Patriots Appear to Be Building an RPO-Proof Defense

The approach Bill Belichick has taken this offseason in retooling the defense would indicate he is building to stop teams that torched them last season.

Max McAuliffe

by

DevonClements

Patriots Appear to Be Splitting Duties to Replace Dante Scarnecchia

New England is apparently is using two coaches to replace long-time offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

New England Patriots Rookie Profile: Justin Herron

The Patriots selected Herron with the 195th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Patriots Sign Second-Round Pick Josh Uche to Four-Year Deal

The Patriots have agreed to a deal with Josh Uche, who is the first drafted rookie to agree to a deal with New England since the draft.

Devon Clements

Tidbits on the quarterback situation and post-Scarnecchia life as well

Max McAuliffe

Julian Edelman ranked 77th on fantasy football big board, WR35

Max McAuliffe