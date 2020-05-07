Everything Patriots Fans Need to Know Ahead of NFL's 2020 Schedule Release

*This article will be updated with any new information obtained leading up to the schedule release*

The last big NFL event we have to enjoy during the 2020 offseason is the release of the schedules for all 32 teams, which is slated to happen tonight, Thursday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. However, each individual team is allowed to share their schedules at 7:30 pm ET.

For the Patriots, their schedule could significantly impact how they begin the post-Tom Brady era. With quarterback Jarrett Stidham projected to be the starting quarterback next season, their sustained success will weigh heavily on how the schedule plays out for them, as the AFC East is projected have its closest divisional race ever since Bill Belichick became the head coach of New England.

Let's go over everything you need to know before the schedules are released this evening.

Patriots' 2020 opponents

Though we don't know exactly when the six-time Super Bowl champions will face their opponents this fall, we do know who they will be facing at some point during the 2020 season. Here are their opponents and where they fill face those opponents:

Home

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Baltimore Ravens

New York Jets

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

Houston Texans

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets

Patriots Have Hardest Strength of Schedule

Based on the 2019 records of all the teams they are scheduled to face in 2020, New England has the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL, with their opponents having a combined winning percentage of .537.

NFL Has Contingencies in Place

Because it is still unknown when exactly it will be safe to have thousands of people - let alone dozens of players - together in a football stadium, the NFL has reportedly created a contingency plan in the event that the season can not start at it's schedule time. One of the contingencies is delaying the seasons until mid-October. Playing in empty stadiums and/or without a bye week has also been discussed.