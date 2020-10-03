SI.com
Report: Cam Newton Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Week 4 Game vs. chiefs

Devon Clements

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. As a result, he is being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

With Newton being out for New England’s Week 5 game, the Patriots will rely on either Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham to be their starting quarterback against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. The expectation is Hoyer will be the starter based on him being the only other quarterback active on game day this season other than Newton this season.

Here is a statement from the Patriots: 

“Late last night, we received noticed that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as the opponent, are of highest priority.”

