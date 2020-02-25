PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Which Prospects Have Patriots Met With at NFL Combine?

Devon Clements

One of the marquee opportunities that the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis provides for all NFL teams is a chance to sit down and interview any prospect that was invited to attend the event. This allows coaches, GMs, scouts, etc, to get inside the minds of those young athletes and project how their mentality will impact their performance in the NFL. 

Each NFL team is awarded 45 sit-down meetings with any prospect they choose at the combine. There is also the opportunity for an informal meeting, which is typically a position coach, un-timed, and doesn't count towards their 45 meetings limit. 

Here is a list, which will be updated as the week progresses, of the players at the NFL Combine that the Patriots have had formal/informal meetings with between the end of last season and through this week. Hyperlinked to each player is the reporter who reported the info:

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Add Your PatriotMaven Mailbag Questions Right Here | Feb. 24, 2020

Now's your chance to ask PatriotMaven the latest questions you have about the New England Patriots.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Report: Tom Brady's Agent, Patriots 'Expected to Meet' at NFL Combine

The Patriots and Tom Brady's agent, Don Yee are expected to meet in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine according to one report on Monday.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Thaddeus Moss Says 'It Would Mean A Lot' to Catch Passes From Tom Brady

Randy Moss' son, Thaddeus, said at the NFL Combine that catching passes from Tom Brady 'would mean a lot.'

Devon Clements

NFL Rumors: Patriots Exploring Pre-Draft Trade For Ravens TE Hayden Hurst

The Patriots are attempting to trade for one of the many talented tight ends on the Ravens' roster.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Josiah Deguara

Josiah Deguara, another developmental tight end, could provide late-round value for the tight end-needy Patriots.

Max McAuliffe

NFL Rumors: A Retired Dante Scarnnechia is Helping Patriots at NFL Combine

The former Patriots offensive line coach is reportedly lending a hand to his former team in Indianapolis this week.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Let the Drama Unfold: The Patriots' Offseason Ramps Up This Week at the NFL Combine

New England's drama-filled offseason will ramp up and take shape this week when coaches, prospects and reporters meet in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Devon Clements

Patriots Could Add Depth at Tight End by Dipping Into XFL Pool

A cheap, secondary option for the Patriots at the tight end position could come from the revamped XFL.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

PatriotMaven Scouting Profile: Adam Trautman

The Patriots should have their eye on this draft's most complete tight end and small-school prospect, Adam Trautman.

Max McAuliffe

**Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. Is About To Dominate The NFL Scouting Combine** Former Notre Dame cornerback **Troy Pride Jr.** had an outstanding performance at the Reese's Senior Bowl, putting him on…

Bryan Driskell