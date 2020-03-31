PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: NFL Owners Approve Expanded Playoffs Beginning in 2020

Devon Clements

It's official: an expanded postseason had been approved by NFL clubs. 

Teams voted on Tuesday in favor of an expanded postseason, which will now include 14 total teams, seven from each conference, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. On top of that, the deduction of one bye week from each conference was included in the package, which means only the No. 1 seed from each conference will get a week of rest when the postseason begins. The expanded playoff system will be put into effect this upcoming season.  

Here is the full press release that was shared by Schefter which details the approved proposal:

EUdL7rnWAAAsXQ9-2
Photo from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Twitter

Now that the Patriots no longer have Tom Brady on their side, the expanded playoff structure benefits them in a big way. In the event that a team like Buffalo wins the division title, New England has a good chance of climbing back into the playoffs despite not winning the AFC East. Though they are still the favorites by oddsmakers to win the division next season, this new rule nevertheless lessens their chances of not making the playoffs in the post-Tom Brady era. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Patriots Still Odds-On Favorites to Win AFC East Next Season

Despite losing Tom Brady the Patriots are still the oddsmaker's favorite to win the AFC East next season.

Devon Clements

by

BelichickBabe11

Tom Brady Has Been Gifted Buccaneers' No. 12 Jersey

Wideout Chris Godwin will wear No. 14 moving forward.

Devon Clements

Gronko and Camille Kostek donated 10,000 masks to the Boston Medical…

BelichickBabe11

Matthew Slater Says Although Patriots' Identity is Shifting, Goals Stay the Same

"You don't have time to waste any season in the NFL."

Devon Clements

Projecting Patriots' Defensive Starters for 2020 Season

While most of their defense is still in-tact, the Patriots lack depth at linebacker.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Grading Patriots' Additions in Week 2 of Free Agency

New England - largely limited by cap space - only made two moves in this second week of free agency, which were aimed towards adding depth on defense.

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Henry Ruggs III Falls to New England at No. 23

The Patriots use their first four picks on skill players, one of which is a quarterback who can compete for the starting job in 2020.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Looks like Cooks will not be available for a reunion in New England

Max McAuliffe

3 Edge Defenders That Should Be on Patriots' Radar in 1st Round

With Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy gone, the Patriots are in need of an edge presence. That's why they should keep an eye on these three players in the first round of this year's draft.

Max McAuliffe

An excellent piece by Henry McKenna on the Patriots coach that sits in…

Devon Clements