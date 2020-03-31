Report: NFL Owners Approve Expanded Playoffs Beginning in 2020

It's official: an expanded postseason had been approved by NFL clubs.

Teams voted on Tuesday in favor of an expanded postseason, which will now include 14 total teams, seven from each conference, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. On top of that, the deduction of one bye week from each conference was included in the package, which means only the No. 1 seed from each conference will get a week of rest when the postseason begins. The expanded playoff system will be put into effect this upcoming season.

Here is the full press release that was shared by Schefter which details the approved proposal:

Photo from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Twitter

Now that the Patriots no longer have Tom Brady on their side, the expanded playoff structure benefits them in a big way. In the event that a team like Buffalo wins the division title, New England has a good chance of climbing back into the playoffs despite not winning the AFC East. Though they are still the favorites by oddsmakers to win the division next season, this new rule nevertheless lessens their chances of not making the playoffs in the post-Tom Brady era.