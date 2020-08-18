Noteworthy Observations From Days 1 & 2 of Padded Practices

With two days of full-padded practices in the books in Foxboro, there were lots of observations made by the limited amount of reporters on-scene.

Let's take a look at some of them, and try not to jump to conclusions in the process.

Jarrett Stidham Threw 3 Interceptions on Day 2

Day 1 of padded practices involved a lot of the ground game on offense, so we didn't get to see or hear a lot about how any of the quarterbacks looked. However, Day 2 gave us a better grasp of where all of the quarterbacks stand, and it unfortunately didn't work in Jarrett Stidham's favor.

The second-year quarterback threw three interceptions during Tuesday's practice, with Michael Jackson, Kyle Dugger and Stephon Gilmore being the recipients of those interceptions.

Cam Newton Had Some Hiccups on Monday, Shined on Tuesday

Newton's first day of padded practices is much of what we expected. He had some throws that impressed, some that were not so great, but most notably exemplified that he has a long way to go in terms of learning the system.

NFL media's Mike Giardi detailed a situation in practice Monday when Newton during the 7-on-7 period wanted to change the play, spoke to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for reassurance, and then threw an incomplete pass, which he was frustrated about.

However, Newton bounced back on Day 2 of padded practices. According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Newton went 9-for-12 during team drills Tuesday, with two of the incompletions coming on dropped passes.

Julian Edelman, Will Hastings Limited

Former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman and undrafted rookie Will Hastings were limited at practice on Tuesday. On the Edelman front, it doesn't appear to be anything to worry about, according to Howe.

Devin Ross Stands Out Among Receivers

One of the bigger surprises so far in training camp has been the production from Devin Ross, who joined the team's practice squad last year after going undrafted out of Colorado.

Ross has reportedly shown some "wiggle," and has connected with Brian Hoyer for a couple big plays.

Multiple Players Absent Both Days

There were some notable names that weren't present for both padded practices. Running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, receiver Jeff Thomas, linebacker Anfernee Jennings, defensive tackle Beau Allen and defensive end Tashawn Bowser were not present at Tuesday's practice. Bowser is the only one from the bunch that was present at Monday's practice.

Michel and Miller are on the active/physically unable to perform list.

RB Damien Harris Gets Large Workload, Jermaine Eluemunor Takes RT Snaps

With no Sony Michel or Lamar Miller at practice, second-year running back Damien Harris was the back to get a large amount of touches out of the backfield Monday, per NFL Media's Mike Giardi. The same happened on Tuesday.

Based on observations made by reporters over the last couple days and by the Patriots' reporters over the weekend, fourth-year offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor is the player taking a large amount of snaps at right tackle. Marcus Cannon opted out of the 2020 season, so the coaching staff is currently looking for his replacement.

Rookies Impress Early On

Although there was expected to be some growing pains for NFL rookies this year, the ones that are in Foxboro are impressing. Here is what \NESN's Zack Cox wrote about several of New England's rookies Tuesday:

Draft picks Dugger, Uche and Devin Asiasi all were heavily involved for the second consecutive day. Dugger, who showed impressive range on his interception, brings intriguing versatility to New England’s defensive backfield and seems to be adjusting quickly in his transition from Division II Lenoir-Rhyne to the NFL. Uche, a do-everything linebacker at Michigan last year, should have a significant role in New England’s front seven following Dont’a Hightower’s opt-out. Asiasi, the first of two tight ends New England drafted in the third round (along with Dalton Keene), joined receivers Sanu and N’Keal Harry for a side session with Patriots quarterbacks during a special teams period. McDaniels, quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch and receivers coach Mick Lombardi directed the session. Asiasi also caught passes from Newton, Stidham and Hoyer in team drills and later received an atta-boy from an assistant coach after delivering a powerful block. At 6-foot-3, 257 pounds, the UCLA product is a physically imposing dude.

