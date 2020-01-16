Report: Browns Set to Interview Patriots' Monti Ossenfort for GM Job

The Cleveland Browns are interviewing New England Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort on Friday for their general manager position, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As someone who was considered a good replacement for Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio in the event that Caserio left New England, it's no surprise that Cleveland would want to at least interview Ossenfort, who has been a part of the Patriots' organization for 15 years. He his among several candidates, such as George Patton and Andrew Berry, who will interview for the GM role in Cleveland. The organization is looking for a front-office manager who will pair well with new head coach Kevin Stefanski and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, who is also heavily involved in how football operations are run.

With Josh McDaniels now likely staying in New England after not getting the Browns' head-coaching job, that now leaves Ossenfort and Nick Caserio as key members of the staff that could still jump ship this offseason. Caserio reportedly wants to find a front-office job elsewhere once his contract expires after the 2020 draft, so it's possible that the Patriots might have to replace both of those front-office positions at some point this offseason.