Patriots Awarded League-High 4 Compensatory Picks For 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL has announced the compensatory draft choices they have awarded to 15 different NFL clubs for the 2020 NFL Draft. Among the 32 awarded compensatory picks are a league-high four picks for the New England Patriots. The Patriots were awarded two third round picks (98th overall and 100th overall) and two sixth round picks (212th overall and 213th overall).

Under the rules for compensatory draft selections, a team losing more or better compensatory free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to compensatory draft picks.

New England was awarded the most compensatory picks out of any team in the league for losing defensive end Trey Flowers, offensive tackle Trent Brown, wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and defensive tackle Malcolm Brown last offseason in free agency.

The Patriots will officially have 12 draft picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. They have one 1st round pick, three 3rd round picks, one 4th round pick, four 6th round picks, and three 7th round picks.