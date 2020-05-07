PatriotMaven
A Look at Patriots' Official Schedule For 2020 Season

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have officially released their schedule for the 2020 season, which is set to be their first season of the post-Tom Brady era.

Here's a look at their preseason schedule:

  • Week 1: vs. DET
  • Week 2: vs. CAR
  • Week 3: @ PHI
  • Week 4: @ NYG

Here's a look at their complete 16-game regular season schedule:

  • Week 1: vs. MIA (Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 2: @ SEA (Monday, Sept. 20 @ 8:20 p.m. ET)
  • Week 3: vs. LV (Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 4: @ KC (Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Week 5: vs. DEN (Sunday Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 6: BYE
  • Week 7: vs. SF (Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Week 8: @ BUF (Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 9: @ NYJ (Monday, Nov. 9 @ 8:15 p.m. ET)
  • Week 10: vs. BAL (Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8:20 p.m. ET)
  • Week 11: @ HOU (Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 12: vs. ARI (Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 13: @ LAC (Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Week 14: @ LAR (Thursday, Dec. 10 @ 8:20 p.m. ET)
  • Week 15: @ MIA (Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 1 p.m. ET)
  • Week 16: vs. BUF (Monday, Dec. 28 @ 8:15 p.m. ET)
  • Week 17: vs. NYJ (Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. ET)

Based on the 2019 records of all the teams they are scheduled to face in 2020, New England has the hardest strength of schedule in the NFL, with their opponents having a combined winning percentage of .537. 

Because it is still unknown when exactly it will be safe to have thousands of people - let alone dozens of players - together in a football stadium, the NFL has reportedly created a contingency plan in the event that the season can not start at it's schedule time. One of the contingencies is delaying the seasons until mid-October. Playing in empty stadiums and/or without a bye week has also been discussed. However, by putting divisional games early in the season, it doesn't look like the NFL anticipates that they will have to delay the season at all. 

