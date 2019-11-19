Patriot
Report: Patriots Activate LT Isaiah Wynn From IR

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots have activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve, according to ESPN Insider Field Yates. 

The team then made the move official shortly after. 

Wynn was able to be activated following Gunner Olszewski's designation to IR on Tuesday. 

The former first round pick will be immediately inserted into the starting lineup and will relieve Marshall Newhouse of his duties with the first team. Wynn was placed on injured reserve in the second week of September and this week marks the first week he was eligible to be activated from IR. 

