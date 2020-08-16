SI.com
Report: Patriots Bring in Four Players for Tryouts

Devon Clements

The New England Patriots brought in several players for tryouts over the weekend. The team brought in guard Ben Braden, tight end Paul Butler, tight end Alex Ellis and nose tackle Greg Gilmore, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. 

Braden entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent that was signed by the New York Jets in May of 2017. He was on the Jets' practice squad for a majority of the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but was removed from the practice squad in September of 2019. From there he joined the Green Bay Packers' practice squad for about a month before rejoining the Jets. New York cut Braden on Aug. 4. He played in three total regular season games during his time with the Jets. 

Butler also began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Oakland Raiders. The Detroit Lions signed Butler from the Raiders' practice squad to a reserve/future contract in December of 2019. After spending time on the now-Las Vegas Raiders' roster this offseason, he was cut on Aug. 4. 

Ellis has been in the league since 2016, and between now and then has been on five different rosters, which included the Titans, Jaguars, Saints, Chiefs and Eagles. He has played in 11 regular season games in his career and has recorded three receptions for 11 yards. 

Gilmore played his college ball at LSU and has spent time on the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers' rosters since 2018. 

After releasing wideout Quincy Adeboyejo Saturday, the Patriots currently have 76 players on their roster. That means the team can add several players before they reach 80 players. 

Between offseason turnover, opt outs and a sudden retirement, New England could use a few depth pieces at tight end and on the offensive and defensive lines. That's why I expect at least one of the aforementioned players brought in for a tryout this weekend to be on the roster come Monday, which is the first time New England can have full-padded practices this summer. 

