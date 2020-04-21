PatriotMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Report: Patriots, Buccaneers Discussing Trade for TE Rob Gronkowski

Devon Clements

It appears the Rob Gronkowski/Buccaneers rumors are true. 

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay have been and are continuing discussions about a trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. 

It appears the Buccaneers want to give Tom Brady an old friend to throw to. 

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL last offseason, and has been rumored to be coming out of retirement ever since then. But this time, it was true. Rumors started circulating a couple weeks back that Gronkowski would be willing to come out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers, who now have Brady as their quarterback. 

As Schefter mentioned, Gronkowski - who has yet to officially file his retirement paperwork with the NFL - has one year and $10 million remaining on his contract with New England. With less than two days remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft is underway, the two teams are likely looking to get something done before the draft begins because the trade may involve draft capital. 

ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out that the chances of Gronkowski and Brady reuniting wherever the 42 year old landed was always felt as a "real" possibility behind-the-scenes. "Gronk was done with the Patriots… but he never wanted to be done catching TDs from Brady," Darlington wrote on Twitter. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Did Patriots Use Wrong Pants in New Uniform Unveiling?

A side-by-side comparison shows that the Patriots may have debuted their new uniforms with the wrong pair of pants on Monday.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Patriots Had No Leverage to Keep Rob Gronkowski Around

If Gronk wanted to come out of retirement, there was only one option the Patriots had: trade him.

Devon Clements

Report: Patriots Trading Rob Gronkowski to Buccaneers

Gronk will catch passes once again from Tom Brady.

Devon Clements

How Do Patriots' New Uniforms Compare to Other New Uniforms in NFL?

There are seven teams in total that have or will release new uniforms ahead of the 2020 season.

Devon Clements

Bill Parcells, Richard Seymour, Mike Vrabel Named as Patriots HOF Finalists

The Patriots have announced this year's finalists for their Hall of Fame.

Devon Clements

Breakdown of all the receivers in this class

Max McAuliffe

Terrell Lewis and his medical concerns

Max McAuliffe

Patriots Players React to New Uniforms

The players seem to be overall in favor of the Patriots' home and away re-designed uniforms.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Mock Draft 5.0: Patriots Trade Back in Dream Scenario

New England traded back and still managed to get serious value in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe

Chase Winovich's Rookie Stats Should Have You Excited About His Future

Winovich's rookie stats put him in company with one pass-rusher that New Englanders love and still miss seeing in a Patriots uniform. `

Devon Clements

by

MaxMcAuliffe