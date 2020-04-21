Report: Patriots, Buccaneers Discussing Trade for TE Rob Gronkowski

It appears the Rob Gronkowski/Buccaneers rumors are true.

The New England Patriots and Tampa Bay have been and are continuing discussions about a trade for tight end Rob Gronkowski, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

It appears the Buccaneers want to give Tom Brady an old friend to throw to.

Gronkowski announced his retirement from the NFL last offseason, and has been rumored to be coming out of retirement ever since then. But this time, it was true. Rumors started circulating a couple weeks back that Gronkowski would be willing to come out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers, who now have Brady as their quarterback.

As Schefter mentioned, Gronkowski - who has yet to officially file his retirement paperwork with the NFL - has one year and $10 million remaining on his contract with New England. With less than two days remaining before the 2020 NFL Draft is underway, the two teams are likely looking to get something done before the draft begins because the trade may involve draft capital.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington pointed out that the chances of Gronkowski and Brady reuniting wherever the 42 year old landed was always felt as a "real" possibility behind-the-scenes. "Gronk was done with the Patriots… but he never wanted to be done catching TDs from Brady," Darlington wrote on Twitter.